Debian embraces reproducible builds

Big news from the Debian release team: Debian is going for reproducible package builds.
Aided by the efforts of the Reproducible Builds project, we’ve decided it’s time to say that Debian must ship reproducible packages. Since yesterday, we have enabled our migration software to block migration of new packages that can’t be reproduced or existing packages (in testing) that regress in reproducibility.↫ Paul Gevers
Reproducible means, in short, that you can verify that the source code used to build a package is indeed that source code. This provides a layer of defense against people tampering with code or otherwise trying to fiddle with the process between source code and final package on your system. This effort constitutes a tremendous amount of work, but it’s massively important.
If you go verifying the packages/builds, at that point you might as well run Gentoo 🙂
Serafean,
This is a very different thing, and I don’t think Gentoo does it either.
They have 100% perfect bit for bit reproducibility of Debian packages. Or at least that is the aim.
It is not that “we have this source to bin-utils, and it will compile into a binary that contains ls and such”
It is “we have these sources, exact compiler version, environment settings, host packages, …. and the output hash would be 0x123131231231231231231231231231312312”
Many packages will unfortunately not do that. Temporary paths, random numbers, hashing “current” directory… there are 100 different reasons the final output might differ bitwise.
Debian is now enforcing that stability, which is a very high bar.
sukru,
Obviously distros distribute binaries as an optimization and not doing so is costly, but when you have a distro that distributes source code and builds from source, it seems technically even better – the question of how binaries are generated and what source code is used answers itself.
https://www.linuxlinks.com/gentoo-flexible-source-based-linux-distribution/
I’m not able to read the article as the link in the article returns 403 – forbidden.
I don’t know if they had good examples to offer, but isn’t this the exception rather than the norm?
Most builds are already deterministic. I sampled some of my own linux projects and they were reproducible out of the box…and why wouldn’t they be? Yes you’re right random numbers would break reproducibility, but how often do you use anything random to build software? That seems to be an unusual requirement to me.
Conceptually I do see how a build process could use randomly generated directories, but even these randomized paths don’t normally impact the binaries that you distribute. The binary doesn’t normally contain paths from the developer’s machine. It might happen accidentally,/carelessly but I’m having a hard time thinking of cases where 1) you need to do this on purpose or 2) it’s hard to rectify.
I think it’s a good goal for Debian to have reproducible builds, but in my mind the main difficulty stems from how much software they have to build. So even a change the only affects a very tiny minority of them can be still cause many hours of work. But in principal reproducible software isn’t normally hard to achieve IMHO.
Alfman,
Technically Gentoo distributes pre-compiled binaries now,
https://wiki.gentoo.org/wiki/Gentoo_Binary_Host_Quickstart
And Debian provides source packages:
https://wiki.debian.org/BuildingTutorial
But, yes, their default mode of operations are different.
I assume those are your own projects, not public open source ones… but it does not matter.
Building the same code, in the same place twice might produce deterministic results.
However, can you also verify, it would still be 100% deterministic:
1 – If you build on another host machine?
2 – If you use a different source directory?
3 – If you use another user to build?
4 – tomorrow?
…. among other things?
(Many binaries would have for example the source code name like __FILE__, sometimes timestamps for build like __DATE_, might have constants set in “./configure” — which changes after a clean build, might have git repo tags, might have __USER__ recorded, might change wrt. -march=current,users might be using different languages, C=ALL ….)
Just trying “./make” twice usually does not have an effect. But even that might not be perfectly stable of course.
sukru,
#1 if you have the same build tools, then yes it should still be 100% deterministic. If you don’t use the same build tools, then there’s no expectation of reproducible binaries. In the context of a project like this it is ok to specify the environment and say “you’ll get reproducible binaries using the same XYZ environment we used”.
#2 Someone could intentionally inject paths from the developer’s machine. If software is found which does this, it would need to be corrected obviously, but this not something software normally does.
#3 Same as #2, someone could intentionally inject user information from the developer’s machine, but it’s really not normal practice.
#4 Of your cases, this one is seems like the most likely you’d find in the wild. The developer might include something like “Software built on 5/11/26” or have an incrementing build number. Such messages are obviously incompatible with reproducible binaries and would have to be removed.
#5 “Software pid under PID 18234”. This is just a catch-all to concede that many non-deterministic sources are possible, but while it’s technically true that they exist, build tools are generally not designed to change the output based on them and it doesn’t seem normal for developers to add sources of non-determinism to their builds. Is there evidence this is all that common?
#6 You didn’t mention this, but CPU feature detection can change the build output. This can be a source of non-determinism, but with the right environment variables most compilers can emit consistent code.
Naturally configure is very system specific, but as with #1, it’s ok (and even necessary) to specify the environment you are using to create reproducible binaries. configure scripts are normally designed to be deterministic In the event you find one that isn’t, obviously it would need to be fixed, but I think it would be rare to non-determinism with normal software.
Luckily it shouldn’t be too hard to test and debian can automate tooling to catch non-reproducible builds.
Alfman,
I’d suggest actually looking up why these are issues that need resolving.
Should is the operative word here. It should, but it doesn’t.
In real life, you’d have package put “%hostname%” somewhere, binary, code, documentation. Something that would ultimately affect the hash of that debian package.
https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=962021
Here is was even more innocent. They used a fixed timestamps… but forgot to inlcude time zone. Not even the hostname, but UTC vs local broke reproducibility.
[…] there are 100 different reasons the final output might differ bitwise.
The big one is timestamps.
Also, Debian started on reproducibility back in 2013 and was like 90% of the way there ten years ago. It just took Debian until now to be certain enough that everything could be built reproducibly to make non-reproducibility a blocker.
Gentoo, AFAIK, is till debating whether reproducibility is something they want (Portage uses timestamps to e.g. determine what needs to be updated, so reproducibility will involve a lot of work).
Brainworm
Wow. I know this is hard work. But I did not realize it took them a decade. But, yes 80/20 rule means that last few ones would be much harder to do.