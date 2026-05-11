OpenBSD and slopcode: raindrop to a torrent?

Every single software product is dealing with the question about what to do with “AI”-generated code, but the question is particularly difficult to answer for open source operating systems like Linux distributions and the various BSDs, which often consist of a wide variety of software packages from hundreds to thousands of different developers. On top of that, they also have to ask the “AI” question for every layer of their offering, from the base install, to the official repositories, to community-run ones.
As users, we, too, are asking these same questions, wondering just how much “AI” taint we’re willing to spread across our computers. I understand the difficult position Linux distributions are in with regard to “AI”. I mean, when even the Linux kernel itself is tainted by “AI”, a no-“AI” policy is basically an empty gesture for them at this point. Personally, I find a policy of “we don’t do ‘AI’ in our work, but we don’t have control over the thousands of components we consist of” to be an entirely reasonable, if deeply unsatisfying, position to take. What else are they going to do? You can’t really be a Linux distribution without, you know, the Linux kernel, which is, as I’ve already said, utterly tainted by “AI” at this point.
Still, in the back of my mind, I always had a trump card: if all else fails, we’ll always have OpenBSD. Its project leader Theo de Raadt is deeply principled, every OpenBSD user and contributor I know hates “AI” deeply, and the project routinely sticks to their principles even when it’s difficult or inconvenient. Yes, this makes OpenBSD not the most ideal desktop operating system, but I’d rather use that than something that embraces the multitude of ethical, environmental, quality, and legal concerns regarding “AI” code completely.
Imagine my surprise, then, to discover that OpenBSD already contains slopcode in its base installation, with the project’s leaders and developers remaining oddly silent about it. My friend and OSNews regular Morgan posted this on Fedi a few days ago:
Nearly six weeks later, and the question of whether “AI” generated code in tmux — not tool-assisted bug finding, not refactoring, actual LLM-generated slop with questionable license(1) — that was consequently merged into OpenBSD base, is considered acceptable by the lead devs, remains unanswered. Despite Theo de Raadt’s concrete stance against any code of questionable license origin polluting the project — and the tmux merge was indeed questionable — it seems this is being swept under the rug. This makes me extremely uncomfortable; it’s like seeing a fox in the henhouse but the farmers are all looking the other way and no one can convince them to admit they can see it and root it out.
I really don’t know what to do being just a user; I feel like even if I tried to chime in on the mailing list I would just be ignored like the others trying to raise the alarm. I hope, as they do, that this is being discussed internally, away from the public list, and that a positive outcome is near. Maybe they are waiting for the 7.9 release before setting anything in stone.
Or maybe the “AI” disease has infected one of the last pure operating system projects we have left and there’s no going back.↫ Morgan on Fedi
I obviously share Morgan’s concerns, and like him, I’m also afraid that opening the door to a few drops of slop in base will quickly grow into a torrent of slop as time goes by. Yes, it’s just a patch to tmux, but it’s in base, and the “base” of a BSD is almost a sacred concept, and entirely the last place where you want to see code that raises ethical, environmental, quality, and legal concerns. For all we know, this patch of slop or the next one contains a bunch of GPL code because it just so happens that’s where the ball tumbling down the developer’s pachinko machine ended up.
GPL code that would then be in the base of a BSD.
I echo the call for the OpenBSD project to address this problem, and to set clear boundaries and guidelines regarding “AI” code, so users and developers alike know what level of quality and integrity we can expect from OpenBSD and its base installation going forward.
AI taint? I mean, I truly don’t understand what you mean. You ask AI to do something, you look over the result. Looks good. Passes tests. Someone else reviews, you push. What’s the problem?
Thom, your recent posts follow a consistent pattern. You state a strong principle, then demand that others uphold it while refusing to act on it yourself. The OpenBSD piece treats AI-generated code as something that must be kept out of base at all costs. It invokes Theo de Raadt’s principles and the project’s long history of rejecting anything with questionable origins. That standard is clear.
The problem is what happens when it is actually tested. Theo did not wait for NetBSD to change. He forked the project and did the work himself when forking required far more effort than it does today. The people who rejected systemd did the same with Devuan. Both accepted the cost of their convictions instead of demanding that the existing project accommodate them.
Those examples required real effort. That effort no longer exists. AI has lowered the cost of acting on principle dramatically. If the tmux patch is unacceptable, the tools now exist to maintain a fork that removes it. If the knowledge or resources are missing, the same tools being criticized can be used to close the gap quickly. The practical barriers that once made acting on principle difficult have been reduced to almost nothing. What remains is only the willingness to do it.
The consistent pattern across these posts is to demand that others change their behavior rather than changing your own. Refusing to use those tools while insisting others should do the work for you raises a simple question. If the ethical problems are as severe as you argue, why is the one person most motivated to fix them also the one least willing to use every available means to do so?
That suggests the actual goal was never the software, but the satisfaction of holding a position from which other people can be judged.
Thom has repeatedly stated that he is not a programmer so what are you on about? Sources singing the glory of AI can’t be hard to find so I feel that some people just can’t handle a handfull of dissenting voices.
When my son does his math tests in school he does not only have to provide an answer to a question but also explain how he arrived at it. Does AI explain its reasoning behind code it has written? What do you do when there are bugs in the code an AI-agent have provided for your open source kernel (I hear they are hard to fix), do you ask the same AI to correct them or do you employ another one? Will there be a battle of AI-agents inside your kernel? So many questions.
OlaTheGhost,
Yes. Actually, this is one of the strength of LLMs. (I am assuming you mean LLMs, since AI is a very generic term). Most other ML models are very difficult to do so. For an LLM it is as simple as “why did you do that?”
And… it is a great method to have them double check and fix their mistakes.
It will be a cliche but, it will probably say
“Ah… I am sorry, I was mistaken. Yes, I should not have ran rm -rf . on the codebase” (okay, only half joking. trust but verify, and definitely save to a git repo)
Well, a LLm won’t explain the reason it did anuthing. It generates an explanation. It may sound the same, but it really isn’t.
A LLM will happily generate explanations for anything you throw at them. If I write some code using some undocumented trick that is not explained anywhere (not that it is like, as pretty much everything is explained somewhere) it will happily hallucinate an explanation, with a language that will make you think it know what it is talking about. However that won’t explain the real motivation behind that code sequence.
Usually, when a programmer tries to explain some code it will go back with its original motivations (or will just said he/she does ‘t remember why). In an LLM, if you’re lucky, you may get the original prompt or some intermediate plan, but it is more likely the AI will just invent the explanation (and may even find a problem with it and “fix” it).