German court rules Google is liable for whatever Google’s “AI” generates

It’s just a ruling from a lower court, but it sets the stage for how European courts are going to deal with the question of who is liable for whatever slop “AI” generates.
The Regional Court of Munich hit Google with a temporary injunction barring the company from spreading false claims about two Munich-based publishers through its AI-generated search overviews (case no. 26 O 869/26). The court classified Google as a direct infringer because the “AI overview” is its own content, not just a list of search results.
Google’s AI overviews had falsely tied two publishing companies to scams, subscription traps, and shady business practices for certain search queries. According to the court, the AI mixed up information about other, genuinely sketchy companies with the plaintiffs and drew connections that didn’t appear in any of the linked sources. The publishers sent Google a cease-and-desist letter, but Google didn’t respond appropriately.↫ Matthias Bastian at The Decoder
Google tried to argue it doesn’t carry any responsibility or liability for whatever slop its “AI” generate, but the German court does not agree. According to the court, “AI” overviews are not the same as regular search results, because they rewrite findings and just make shit up, thereby making claims that are nowhere to be found in any search results (or in reality in general). Furthermore, the court states that Google develops the “AI”, it runs it, it offers it to users, and Google alone controls its output, and as such, Google is liable for whatever their “AI” produces.
Google also tried to argue that users know not to trust anything an “AI” produces, which is hilarious considering how hard Google is pushing these tools, but the courts state that the ability of users to do further research does not absolve Google of liability. In addition, the court made it very clear that free speech protections absolutely do not apply, because the “AI” expressions are coming from an algorithm, not a person, and are above all an expression of Google’s business activities”.
In other words, if an “AI” tool generates false accusations and misleading statements, the creator of said “AI” is liable. With this ruling in hand, countless other people have a stronger case to make whenever Google or any other company tries to absolve itself from liability from slop just because a pachinko machine generated it.
Excellent news, and the only fair outcome.
Excellent.
Another win for European bureaucracy, where they can now enjoy not being confronted with the latest technologies and their harms. Google will now have no choice but disable AI in their search results, and German citizens will have to manually scan and digest information, like 20th century!
There is nothing like artisanal, hand curated search of reading 4 pages of links. The smell of those pages, and being bombarded with ads.
Of course money is no matter. Even though European homegrown startup culture is bordering non existence, they amount of bridge toll, sorry fines for improper conduct, they collect from American companies more than make up for it. Yes, why would it matter if the entire European startup sector is X* billions, while they manage to extract Y* billions with this scheme
And they don’t need to worry about single source. Even if this compliance moat prevents any homegrown startup, Chinese frontier labs are also in full swing, and they produce excellent products. If things go sour with Americans, they can always source from a Chinese dependency. However, I’m not sure they are as malleable for paying those tolls, sorry again, the fines.
(I can’t look up X and Y again. It would require me to use an AI summary)
(And if it is not apparent, this is satire)
If Google wants to provide the answers, it’s liable for those answers. That’s the cost of stealing millions of documents and trying to turn a once-reliable “Search Engine” into an unreliable “Knowledge Engine.”
This comes from the same company that made an AI which called white people dangerous, refused to generate caucasians in images, and suggested you might be racist for asking. Google is not a responsible company given the power they have, and without their absolute stranglehold on digital infrastructure nobody would tolerate them.
Kver,
I can see the reason for making google liable for content on google’s website. It’s pretty strait forward why the courts should hold google accountable for content google created. However it doesn’t make as much sense to say it was “stolen”. Websites are free to block google and they’ve always been able to do it using webmaster tools, robots.txt, and other mechanisms. Most websites, even those that block others are actually allowing google’s bots.
Something like that should include a link so everyone’s on the same page as to what you are referring to. But I’d say there are conflicting goals between letting the AI produce what it does naturally versus imposing artificially censorship requirements. What you are describing sounds like one of those rules that’s been added to steer LLM output in a certain direction. Government regulation tends to illicit artificial rules on top of the AI, but then users criticizing AI for the effects of those rules is kind of ironic since humans did that, not the AI.