Web browsers on video game consoles

Video game consoles have a long history with web browsers. From the advent of the World Wide Web, consoles have been trying to get online. Browsers on video game consoles were initially very much an attempt to provide a cheap gateway to the web for a casual audience lacking technical expertise, though as time progressed they’ve become a greater and more integrated part of systems.
This article takes a look at browsers on video game consoles in detail, though only covers official web browsers. Many consoles have browsers installable via custom firmware and homebrew, but they’re beyond the scope of this post, as are non-web systems such as Satellaview and online services that didn’t provide a browser, such as XBAND, Sega Meganet, and Sega Channel.↫ Declan Chidlow
The article starts off with the Philips CD-I, which has always been a fascinating product for technology fans in The Netherlands because that’s where Philips is from. Memory that far back is untrustworthy, but I can definitely remember being inundated with commercials, advertising, magazine articles, and newspaper reports about the CD-I, all throughout its rather troubled life. Yet, I don’t remember anything about it being capable of browsing a rudimentary web.
Of course, we’re talking 1995 here, a time when I didn’t even have internet at home yet, although I did use the web at a friend’s place at that time. We didn’t get internet at home until I think 1997 or 1998, followed by the move to broadband cable internet just a year later, since our small rural town happened to be one of the first places to get broadband. Good times.
Did anyone ever actually use browsers on consoles, though? I mean, using them always felt incredibly clunky, and by the time they were capable enough to really do anything we all had laptops and later smartphones anyway. I certainly don’t remember anyone using them for anything but a gimmick, but perhaps my sample size was far too small and not diverse enough.
I had a friend in the UK back in the day who used a Dreamcast (with the keyboard, mouse and broadband adapter) to browse the web. It was a weird vibe.
Same, I had a launch day Dreamcast thanks to my part time job at the time repairing and maintaining arcade machines at the local video store. The owner let me reserve one along with the keyboard and mouse, so I was was one of the first people in my small town to have a Dreamcast. I didn’t get the broadband adapter though; it was expensive, and I only had dialup internet at home at the time anyway. I’ll be honest, the web browser was pretty terrible even by 1999 standards from what I recall, though it was really cool that it shipped with the system (on GD-ROM, of course). I had better browsers on my PC which at the time dual booted Slackware and Windows 98, and BeOS a year later.
The keyboard did come in handy for some games, especially Phantasy Star Online for chatting, and of course I ended up running NetBSD on the Dreamcast too (my first direct experience with any BSD) which required the keyboard.
I used the browser on the Wii plenty of times, but that was because it supported Flash, and there were websites with Wii-friendly mouse-driven Flash games that worked great with the Wii-mote
This entirely depends on the manufacturer.
Xbox has a fully functional Edge browser, that is integrated with their games for guides. It can also stream 3rd party services, including games. That means everything you have on Steam can be accessed with the right tools
PlayStation purposefully cripples their own browser to minimum. However people still find ways. They really don’t want other game services to work though.
Nintendo does not even offer one. They don’t have streaming apps either. No YouTube of Netflix on latest Switch 2
This all depends on what you want to do. If you have a large 60″ TV, and want to have a “lean back” browser, plugging a mouse and a keyboard to an Xbox gets the job much better than any internal TV one.
The Switch includes a web browser. It’s how you access/navigate the eShop and the News stories.
There are ways to access it outside of the eShop as well, although I’ve never tried.
Here’s one tutorial:
https://www.imore.com/how-use-hidden-web-browser-nintendo-switch
I have a friend who reads fanfiction on his PS Vita, so there’s a data point.
Brings back memories 😀
Is still own the browser-module for my DS.
I had one of those too. Still own it.