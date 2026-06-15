Windows 1.0 and the WinAPI, 40 years later

How far can you get, application development-wise, by using only the original APIs from Windows 1.0, and only whatever came included by default with Windows 1.0?
I finally decided to write an application for the very first version of Windows and see how different the modern WinAPI really is from its earliest versions. Windows 1.0 came out back in the mid-1980s – the era of 16-bit processors, MS-DOS, and cooperative multitasking. At first glance, you might think it has almost nothing in common with modern Windows, but when you look specifically at the application API, that’s where things get interesting.
I wanted to see how far it would be possible to go using only the capabilities of the first version of Windows. I didn’t want to just make a minimal example with a window and a menu, but a small, complete application with graphics, keyboard input, timers, and constant redrawing. For this experiment, I chose Xonix – a simple yet surprisingly addictive game.↫ Stanislav Safronov
It turns out that surprisingly, despite the 40 years and massive changes since Windows 1.0, there’s still a lot that feels recognisable. It’s also remarkable that the code Safronov ended up with ran on every version of Windows from 1.0 to 10, but sine it’s a 16 bit application it no longer works on Windows 11. It also had a hiccup on Windows 95, but he suspects that’s an issue in the 16 bit subsystem in Windows 95, and not in his code.
The code’s available on GitHub.
Yeah, win16 won’t work on x64 Windows. Not just Windows 11 but also all x64 versions of Windows.
Win16 is one of the things “XP Mode” did for you on x64 Windows (n addition to DOS apps and 32-bit device drivers), before Microsoft decided that we don’t need compatibility anymore and dropped “XP Mode” from Windows 8 onwards.
As an aside, Microsoft could have made win16 work natively on x64 WIndows (like they did for win32), they just couldn’t be bothered.
kurkosdr,
I agree the article should be more explicit about this. Binary compatibility doesn’t really work unless you go out of your way to install a 32bit OS. AMD designed this limitation into “AMD64” at the very beginning. Unless your ok with running a 32bit OS, the hardware stopped supporting 16bit native modes decades ago.
Microsoft could emulate 16bit software, but it was AMD that dropped native support 16bit in hardware from 64bit operating systems, which is what all major operating systems are these days.
Alfman,
Yes, people skip this part, but AMD basically said: “you can have 64/32 bits or 32/16 bits but not both”
Just for this reason Microsoft had to go to great lengths to emulate 16 bit installers on 64 bit system. They basically had a specialized parser for Install Shield and others and swap them out for something that works without the user realizing.