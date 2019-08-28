All the useless Windows 10 features Microsoft should remove

It’s 2019, and Windows 10 has too many useless and annoying features. Don’t get me wrong: Windows 10 has gotten better and, overall, I love it compared to Windows 8. But some things just need to go.
Like any operating system, Windows 10 is full of junk that we’d all love to remove, and this is a decent list. Personally, I’d much rather more and more of the ancient things in Windows 10 get replaced by modern equivalents, such as Explorer, various outdated settings panels, applications like Notepad, and so on.
Reading this article felt more of a burden that having those obsolete Win 10 features. I suppose by “obsolete” I have to assume they are obsolete for everybody, but maybe that is not so! I don’t even notice what I don’t use, or what doesn’t affect me, if features are not interfering with my available resources or tools then worrying about them seems like an Ode to OCD! Like buying a new car and asking for the cigarette lighter to be removed and a credit applied because you don’t smoke!
On the flipside I like lean, which is contradicted by my love of bling like Compiz cubes, so how can they(They as in MS, Apple, Linux, Unix, Android,………..) ever win?
Of course I appreciate if they actually did make some of the suggested changes, there would undoubtedly be many users who had legacy scripts that no longer worked. Imagine having to turn your focus for such a trivial benefit to be deployed?