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The time the Windows x86 emulator team found code so bad that they fixed it during emulation

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Another story from the good old days from Raymond Chen.

During an exchange of war stories, a colleague of mine told one from back in the days when Windows included a processor emulator for x86-32 on systems that natively ran some other processor. (This has happened many times. And no, I don’t know which processor this particular story applied to.)

↫ Raymond Chen at The Old New Thing

So the core of the story comes down to this:

All in all, it took this program 256 kilobytes of code to initialize 64 kilobytes of data.

↫ Raymond Chen at The Old New Thing

The people working on Windows were so offended by this, they added code to the processor emulator just to fix this program.

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Thom Holwerda

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