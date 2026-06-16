KDE Plasma 6.7 released

The KDE team released KDE Plasma 6.7 today, and with it comes a long list of improvements, new features, bug fixes, new old themes, and so much more. A new feature that is sure to please those among us who use virtual desktops: you can now have different virtual desktop setups per display. It’s been a long-requested feature, so it’s great to see it makes its way to the KDE users. I despise virtual desktops, but I’m happy to see something that I assumed was already part of KDE to finally actually become available.

Another major feature in KDE Plasma 6.7 is something we’ve already talked about: the return of the classic Oxygen and Air themes from the KDE 4.x days. These themes have seen extensive work over the past year or so to make them usable on the latest KDE release, which includes tons of bug fixes, visual nips and tucks, and countless additions to the collection of assets required to make a modern KDE theme look complete. This includes a ton of new icons in the old styles, light and dark modes, accent colour support, and much more. There’s still work left here, including adding support for QtQuick/Kirigami applications – which brings us to the next major new addition to KDE 6.7

This is also something we’ve already talked about: Union. I won’t repeat what I already explained last time Union came up, but suffice it to say that Union effectively unifies the various different ways KDE applications are themed, allowing theme designers to use relatively standard CSS to create themes that cover every aspect of the KDE user experience. Before Union, theme designers had to create individual, unique themes for a variety of parts of KDE – the Plasma desktop, QtWidgets using QStyle, QtQuick/Kirigami – which was a ton of work, and in the case of QtQuick/Kirigami, wasn’t really possible at all. As such, without Union, KDE’s theming is essentially broken, and Union fixes that. For now, Union is not enabled by default, and must be installed and enabled separately for testing.

Of course, there’s a ton of other smaller new features, changes, and bug fixes as well. KDE Plasma 6.7 will find its way to your distribution soon enough.