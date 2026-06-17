Android 17 released for Pixel devices with very few interesting improvements

Yesterday, Google released Android 17 to Pixel devices, so late last night I updated my Pixel 10 Pro with the intent to write a news item about the release today. The reality is that that I totally forgot I even upgraded last night, because Android 17 is about the biggest nothingburger I’ve ever seen. Virtually all of the new features listed in the upgrade blurb on my phone were “AI” nonsense I don’t encounter, so over the course of the day, I didn’t really notice anything new about my phone’s operating system.

The only interesting feature that I think will be particularly useful on tablets and perhaps foldable devices is something called “App Bubbles”. Basically, you can turn any application into an overlay that can be minimised into a bubble, which then lives anywhere on your screen. Tap it, and you can maximise the overlay again. This little multitasking bubble can contain multiple applications, effectively making it a dock or taskbar. Neat, but I didn’t see much use for it on my phone.

The remainder of the new non-“AI” features are hard to spot, at best. I guess the ability to turn one half of a foldable display into a gamepad is neat if you can deal with gaming on glass buttons (I cannot), and the changes to location access (you can now grant it for just one time) and contacts access (it’s more fine-grained and temporary now instead of granting access to everything forever) are welcome, but that’s about it for user-facing features.

Under the hood, the one thing that stands out is that Google is enforcing stricter memory limits for applications, based on how much RAM a device has. The idea is that this should prevent memory leaks from getting out of control and leading to crashes, which is nice, especially for devices with less RAM.

Android 17 is available for Pixel devices now, and will probably find its way to non-Pixel devices over the coming months or years. With how little meat there is on Android 17’s bones, this might be the first release where Android’s update woes don’t really matter.