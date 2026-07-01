Linux ported to Sega’s Mega Drive

If you have a Sega Mega Drive, you obviously want to run Linux on it. That’s something you can do now. You do need to have an EverDrive, but don’t worry, the port in question contains a custom fork of Qemu for those of us that don’t.
I don’t know what else to say, other than I wonder why nobody did this sooner.
People haven’t done it sooner because the extra, custom hardware was needed. Stock Mega Drive only has 64K RAM… The Mega CD adds another 512K but that might not be enough for modern Linux. The solution here was to use the latest versions of the EverDrive to put 4MB into the memory map.
Fantastic. I was wondering when an OS was going to come around that was adavanced enough to take advantage of the Genesis/Mega Drive’s Blast Processing™
I don’t think any of the current Athropic or OpenAI models are running on Blast Processing. This could give SEGA a serious advantage in the current race for Frontier Computing. Looking forward to the next developments!