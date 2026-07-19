New Intel Itanium emulator boots Itanium version of Windows XP and 2003

It was only a few weeks ago that we got a massively improved Alpha emulator, capable of running VMS, Windows 2000, and Tru64, including X11 support and a variety of other exciting features. Today, we’ve got another major emulation milestone.
The emulation space is going crazy, after my previous post on Windows booting on DEC Alpha es40 emulator, there is now another huge breakthrough in the emulation of other non-x86 CPU emulation. Yufeng Gao with help from gdwnldsKSC (the man behind the updated es40-fork) has released version 0.1 of his Intel Itanium (IA-64) emulator that boots the Itanium version of Windows Server 2003 and Windows XP 64-bit. No OpenVMS or HP-UX yet and Linux/BSD also don’t boot. But Windows is amazing already.↫ Remy van Elst
Much like Alpha hardware, Itanium hardware is quite hard to come by – especially Itanium workstations are a nightmare to find; I think I’ve only ever seen one or two Itanium workstation come up for sale on eBay in recent years, and their rarity obviously commanded hefty prices. The sooner we are able to run Itanium version of operating systems comfortably in a virtualised environment the better. As long-time OSNews readers know, my heart beats for HP-UX, but the Itanium versions of Windows and VMS would be of more interest to most people, I’m sure.
Excellent news.
I have an Itanium OpenVMS system that was donated to a place I use to work at and they gave it me. I sometimes fire it up and use DECWrite, this weird program that combines a word processor with SGML, kind of like FrameMaker.