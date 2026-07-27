10 REM”_(C2SLFF4

That is the first line of the 80s microcomputer BASIC game The Wizard’s Castle initially written for the Exidy Sorcerer platform.

It’s a REM ark statement, a comment in that particular language. 10 is the line number, if you’re unfamiliar with languages that had such things.

But the interesting part was this "_(C2SLFF4 mess. A typo or garbage? No. It appears verbatim in the source code as originally published in the July, 1980 issue of Recreational Computing.

What the heck is it?