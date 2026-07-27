Java deprecates support for macOS x86

Apple has transitioned its hardware products to the AArch64 processor architecture and is phasing out support for x64. Oracle engineers will thus stop maintaining the macOS/x64 port as of JDK 27. Maintaining the port is a significant burden. ↫ JEP 541: Deprecate the macOS/x64 Port for Removal

The port won’t yet be removed, but will be in a future release. Considering the number of Intel Macs that must surely still be in use today, this does seem a little premature to me.