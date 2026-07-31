Dead software walking: the ongoing evolution of relayd(8) and httpd(8)

As I mentioned in my OpenBSD 7.8 highlights post, development of
relayd(8)and
httpd(8)had stalled. Many diffs appeared on the
tech@mailing list from different contributors, but few were committed into the repository. The main reason was simple: Established OpenBSD developers weren’t interested in these daemons anymore. Call it momentum, or timing.
Around the same time, kirill@ and I started working on these daemons more actively. We both use them regularly and have real-world use cases. I support customers with OpenBSD setups that often involve complex↫ Rafael Sadowski
httpd(8)and
relayd(8)configurations. This practical need motivated me on many levels.
They’ve managed to do a ton of work on these two daemons, fixing many long-standing issues and reviewing tons of stalled patch submissions, while also modernising the code and adding new features. It’s great to see people contribute significant time and energy to fixing up the tools they use for everyone else’s benefit.