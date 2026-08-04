Corporate players in Amiga community sign various agreements to clear up some of the decades-old licensing and ownership mess

Few things in technology are more complex, convoluted, and riddled with literally decades of drama than the Amiga community. Luckily for all of us, a significant step forward has been made today: several of the key corporate players in the community have struck agreements to settle their legal disputes.

CIC licenses software and documentation for Commodore’s 8-bit computers from Amiga. In return, Amiga is permitted to continue using the Commodore trademarks in a “historical or descriptive context,” such as old documentation, copyright notices in existing software, or as symbols on a keyboard. The agreement with Hyperion does not change the status of AmigaOS 4 – which was never a point of contention, according to Amiga – but it does specify exactly which code and trademarks the Belgian company is permitted to use [under license from Amiga, editor’s note]. But Hyperion’s involvement in the 68k market will end on December 31, 2027: the licensee may continue to distribute versions of AmigaOS 3 until then, including the as-yet-unreleased AmigaOS 3.3. After that, Hyperion will deliver source code, revision history, and documentation for AmigaOS 3.1.4 and its updates, including all fixes and updates, but excluding AmigaOS 4 code backported into AmigaOS 3.2 or 3.3, to Amiga Corporation and release the developers involved in the project from all obligations to Hyperion. Amiga itself will then take over further development of AmigaOS 3 in the future. ↫ Post on amiga-news.de

Hyperion is the company most known for developing AmigaOS 4, and with these agreements in place, they claim they can finally spend time focusing on getting AmigaOS 4.2 out the door. These agreements will also consolidate most of the AmigaOS 3.x code and IP under a single banner, which should make its status quite a bit clearer going forward. Whether or not any of this is actually good and beneficial to the Amiga platform as a whole and its individual branches – 3.x and 4.x, in particular – is anyone’s guess.

I don’t think there’s anyone here on OSNews who wouldn’t be interested in, say, an affordable and – most importantly – available AmigaOS 4 machine. While I have no clue if clearing up some of the licensing, IP, and ownership confusions will aid in getting new AmigaOS 4 hardware, it surely won’t make it any harder.