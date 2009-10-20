posted by Thom Holwerda on Mon 30th Jan 2017 22:27 UTC, submitted by AmiKit
AmiKit 9 Reloaded has been released for the Mac.
Now it is super fast because it uses the latest WinUAE emulator running on Wine. This concept, paradoxically, is much faster and actually more stable than the previous E-UAE edition.
AmiKit 9 for Mac also includes the Rabbit Hole which allows you to launch Mac apps from AmiKit desktop! You can also open Amiga files with your favourite Mac apps!
AmiKit is basically a pre-configured AmigaOS environment that runs inside *UAE, but you do have to supply your own OS and ROM files.