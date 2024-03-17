Hackintosh is (almost) dead

It’s true that latest macOS 14 (Sonoma) still supports the latest generations of Intel Macs and it’s very likely that at least one or two major versions will still be compatible. But there’s one particular development that is de-facto killing off the Hackintosh scene.
In Sonoma, Apple has completely removed all traces of driver support for their oldest WiFi/Bt cards, namely various Broadcom cards that they last used in 2012/13 iMac / MacBook models. Those Mac models are not supported by macOS for few years now thus it’s not surprising the drivers are being removed. Most likely reason is that Apple is moving drivers away from↫ Aleksandar Vacić
.kext(Kernel Extensions) to
.dext(DriverKit) thus cleaning up obsolete and unused code from macOS. They did the same with Ethernet drivers in Ventura.
Everybody, especially the small but active Hackintosh community itself, knew full well the writing was on the wall the day Apple switched to ARM, and we’re seeing the first signs of the impending end of the community. Sure, enough people will remain who are interested in building Hackintoshes using older, unsupported versions of macOS, kind of like retrocomputing, but the days of running the latest macOS release on non-Apple hardware are coming to an end.
As a fun side note, this old OSNews article I wrote in 2009 is one of the most-visited articles on our site of all time. Hackintoshes were way, way more popular than people gave them credit for.
Purchased Dell Mini 9 for the express purpose of running OSX on it, it was an amazing device, The prospect of running OSX on your standard Wintel box was just awesome.
Hackintoshes don’t have any value beyond hack value today, if you want an Intel Mac, there is a sizeable stock of used Intel Macs and they will be much less problematic than a Hackintosh (get one before they become collectible if you want one). In the early Intel Mac years this wasn’t the case.
There’s definitely a purpose – Apple just doesn’t offer a big box of current-ish hardware without a ridiculously exorbitant price. If you need tons of RAM, storage and GPU for things like 3D, it’s a good and stable (!) alternative still.
I fully understand that these things have a limited life, but even so how can the globe make it’s limited resources last when we discard so much hardware long long before it’s natural use-by-date simply because some software somewhere says “No!”
I built a Mac Pro (i9 10850k, 64 GB RAM and a 6800 16 GB) alternative Hackintosh in 2020 and been using it ever since for broadcast editing. It’s a frikkin workhorse. But yes, the lack of Wifi without compromising security and stability and Sonoma is a sign of an end.
It’s a great way to have a machine that Apple doesn’t offer anymore – unsightly big box full of hardware. I also have a M1 MBP and almost complete lineup of their products – phone, iPad Pro, watch, Airpods