Linux 4.11 has been released. This release adds support for pluggable IO schedulers framework in the multiqueue block layer, journalling support in the MD RAID5 implementation that closes the write hole, a more scalable swapping implementation for swap placed in SSDs, a new statx() system call that solves the deficiencies of the existing stat(), a new perf ftrace tool that acts as a frontend for the ftrace interface, support for drives that implement the OPAL Storage Specification, support for the Shared Memory Communications-RDMA protocol as defined in RFC7609, persistent scrollback buffers for all VGA consoles, and many other improvements and new drivers. Here is the full list of changes.