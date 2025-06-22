YouTube’s new anti-adblock measures

Over the past few months, YouTube has been trying another round of anti-adblock measures. Currently the anti-adblock stuff is being A/B tested, and one of my accounts is in the experimental group. I wrote a filter that partially avoids one of the anti-adblock measures, fake buffering, on uBlock Origin (and Brave browser, since it uses the same filter rules). (It’s already in the default filter lists, you don’t need to manually add the filter.)
One thing that people have ran into is “fake buffering”, where videos will take a while to load due to a lot of buffering, but only at the very start of the video (there’s no mid-video fake buffering). As I’ll explain, the fake buffering is 80% of the length of the ads you would’ve seen, so even with fake buffering you’re still saving time using an adblocker.↫ iter.ca
The battle between YouTube on one side, and users wanting a non-shitty experience without paying for YouTube Premium on the other, is unlikely to end any time soon. Your computer, your rules, so I’m on the side of the people wanting to block ads on YouTube – the same applies to OSNews if you don’t want to pay for our ad-free version – but I’m still intrigued to find out just how far Google is willing to go.
I sometimes see YouTube with ads at other people’s homes. It’s a nightmare.
I started paying for premium because it also gives me music streaming.
The YT Music app is terrible, but the combination of that and add-free YouTube is better than just Spotify or equivalent.
Plus, all my obscure punk rock that I listen to that doesn’t show up on any of the streaming services but has been uploaded to YouTube by a fan is also playable while I drive.
The ad experience on youtube has been really bad, especially when watching on TV via a Chromecast. They have too many ads now. I’d personally not have a problem if they were to show ONE ad prior to starting any video (and every 15 minutes if the video is long), unskippable, but only up to 7-8 seconds. I think that would be fair. But more than that is too intrusive. Right now, they show 1-2 ads, often as long as 45 seconds (if not skippable), and in some videos, there’s interruption every 3 minutes. That’s just too much!
I gave in and got YT Premium a few years ago, because I do most of my YT watching on a Chromecast, where you never could block ads. As I was already a YT Music subscriber, it wasn’t much more to get YT Premium. I hate the fact I’m directly giving Google money though…
I just flat out refuse to pay money to a company that’s built an empire off stealing peoples data.
For your smart TV there’s smarttube. For Linux, there’s Freetube. For your phone, there’s NewPipe (and now PipePipe). These all block 100% of the ads.
The experience is going downhill. Everyone agrees on that.
But my concern is being able to archive these videos offline. I occasionally use youtube-dl (and its modern fork) to make local copies of individual videos (or groups of them) as they would every now and then get delisted / removed for various reasons.
When I check my own playlists and “watch later”, about 10-20% of videos are no longer there. Being able to save them for future is an important need.
However, I’m pretty sure this “anti-adblock” filters will also catch up to these tools. And there might be a time soon where we can no longer archive videos.
The YT ads is why I spread the adblock gospel wherever I can. Had they stuck to 1 preroll, one post-roll and maybe 1 midroll, I’d probably have YT unblocked. Maybe even would buy Premium. But if they treat me like crap before I decide to pay them, they’re simply not getting paid, period. Neither in eye-dollars (by watching ads) nor real dollars (by me buying YT Premium).
Exactly, I was watching YouTube ads back when they had stuck to that format (I hated mid-rolls when introduced and stayed on the YouTube 1.x app for a while because it didn’t support mid-rolls), but hey, they have to pay the bills, I thought.
But the current trend of multiple mid-rolls and ads after ads is unwatchable and quite frankly feels like a trick to get you on Premium. So, uBlock Origin it is. I’ve largely stopped using my Asus Nexus Player.
I wouldn’t even mind the ads if they weren’t accounting for more time than the thing I’m watching themselves, it’s really not easy to stay focused when you’re cut 4 times a minute by a double 15s ad…
And on the other hand, YT Premium is way too expensive, otherwise I wouldn’t have minded paying.
So yeah, the fight is on ️*muscle emoji*
A few days ago they hit me passing thru uBlockOrigin but only on Chromium based browsers. On Firefox side of things, everything seems to be fine. But I turned on free trial of YT Premium anyway after discovering that they let me do it for the second time on the same account. Previously I ran free trial back in 2023.
If everything else fails I consider giving up, simultaneusly resigning from one media subscription redirecting the same amount of money for YT.
Been OK on Edge also from my experience. Don’t use the less popular chromium’s though, so just edge over chrome. (and use firefox and waterfox (had to switch from pale moon to waterfix due to compatibility issues with sites).
I grew up with Youtube, but there isn’t any content on Youtube that I watch anymore. Most of it is overproduced or fake reaction/review videos, and the people talk too slowly in some long build up to nothing, like one of those AI-generated “how to cook tom yum goong” articles where the AI author spends 80% of the time telling a story about life lessons from stubbing their toe as a 6 year old growing up in Bergen.
I tried Youtube Music as well because it has HD streams, but the community playlists are garbage, the algorithm is ass. Always trying to sneak some promo content in that I don’t want to hear, like the girl who sneaks a praise and worship song on a pop punk mixtape hoping it will win you to Jesus. I don’t think Jelly Roll is clever, I don’t want to hear the Beetles, so why did that stuff autoplay after I had some early 90’s alternative playlist going?
Youtube Shorts is trash, videos about how to comply with police if you get detained, videos about how protecting a certain country is justified by the Bible. Stupid.
It’s been over a decade since the good, organic content was there. Now it’s all corporate psyop Andrew Tate / Joe Rogan / if you see something say something trash.
Production costs are up, everybody Youtubing from their living room is really in a studio in a warehouse in New Jersey, someone has to pay the bills. Prices of production increase, so they need more corporate money to pay for it, so they need more ad revenue.
Either feed the beast, or don’t.
unix_joe,
I concur. There must be some faith groups pumping out thousands of these basic AI videos because so many of them have religious undertones. The AI is easily identifiable by the “fake 3d” and slow panning shots.I don’t how these would appeal to anyone because they’re so void of content, maybe religious tiktok scrollers, I don’t know.
Anyway, I think you hit a key point about youtube experiencing a race to the bottom, not just AI channels. So much content is fake/copycat/reaction videos now with absolutely minimal production value. I find it disappointing, but new generations must be eating it up because many of these channels rank highly. The “cheap content based on pre-existing content” problem is very real. Economically these cheap content channels may be more profitable than hiring experts and taking a long time to do a good job. I can see how AI exacerbates this but I don’t think AI caused this. It’s just part of the race to the bottom.
Does forcing people to see ads even achieve anything?
If someone has gone to the trouble of installing an adblocker it’s clear they don’t want to see ads. Forcing them to is only going to make them angry. So not only are such people more likely to stop using the service, they are also unlikely to purchase the advertised products and might even actively avoid the brands being advertised.
If i was paying for advertising, i absolutely would not want my advertisements forced upon people who explicitly don’t want to see them.
> Does forcing people to see ads even achieve anything?
Yes: yt can bill the entity that pays for the ad. That’s all this is about. Whether the ad has an effect or not is not analyzed by google (well, maybe it is, on GCP, but not for google).
You all should give grayjay a try: grayjay.app
With their slogan – “Follow creators, not platforms” – it echoes a lot of your frustrations.
They are still in development, so expect a lot of bugs, fixes and new bugs.
We need a new – free – video platform.
Grayjay is a aggregator of different platforms, so they are not a 1 to 1 replacement of yt. But it paves the way to migrate to that free video platform that we all long for.
Backed by Louis Rossman. He’s not everybody’s cup of tea. Much like Richard Stallman. But they both have very honest intentions.