Haiku’s development activity seems to be shifting from the operating system to its applications

I hate how these months keep going down like vodka-martinis on an Italian beach, but at least we get another progress report for Haiku every time. Aside from the usual small changes and bug fixes, the most important of which is probably allowing the EXT4 driver to read and write again, there’s this little paragraph at the end which definitely stands out.

This month was a bit lighter than usual, it seems most of the developers (myself included) were busy with other things… However, HaikuPorts remained quite active: most months, at this point, there are more commits to HaikuPorts than Haiku, and sometimes by a significant margin, too (for May, it was 52 in Haiku vs. 258 in HaikuPorts!). I think overall this is a sign of Haiku’s growing maturity: the system seems stable enough that the porters can do their work without uncovering too many bugs in Haiku that interrupt or halt their progress. ↫ Haiku activity report for May

I definitely hope that this positive read is correct, as it would be a shame for the project to run into declining activity and contributions just as it seems to be serving as a solid base for quite a wide variety of applications. I’ve definitely been seeing more and more people giving Haiku a try lately and coming away impressed, but of course, that’s just anecdotal and I have no idea if that means Haiku has reached a certain point of maturity.

One thing that definitely does indicate Haiku is a lot more stable and generally usable than most people think is the massive amount solid ports the platform can handle, from Firefox to LibreOffice, and everything in between. I think a lot of people would be surprised by just how far they can get with their day-to-day computing needs with Haiku, assuming their hardware can boot Haiku and is properly supported, of course.

My opinion on Haiku has not changed, but I’m a random idiot you shouldn’t be listening to. The cold and harsh truth is that old people like me who want their BeOS boomerware but in 2025, are a small minority who are impossible to please. The Haiku team’s focus on getting modern software ported to Haiku, instead or trying to convince people to code brand new native Haiku applications, is objectively the correct choice to ensure the viability of the platform going forward.

If Haiku wishes to fully outgrow its hobby status, looking towards the future is a far better approach than clinging to the past, and unsurprisingly, Haiku’s developers are more than smart enough to realise that.