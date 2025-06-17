Haiku’s development activity seems to be shifting from the operating system to its applications

I hate how these months keep going down like vodka-martinis on an Italian beach, but at least we get another progress report for Haiku every time. Aside from the usual small changes and bug fixes, the most important of which is probably allowing the EXT4 driver to read and write again, there’s this little paragraph at the end which definitely stands out.
This month was a bit lighter than usual, it seems most of the developers (myself included) were busy with other things… However, HaikuPorts remained quite active: most months, at this point, there are more commits to HaikuPorts than Haiku, and sometimes by a significant margin, too (for May, it was 52 in Haiku vs. 258 in HaikuPorts!). I think overall this is a sign of Haiku’s growing maturity: the system seems stable enough that the porters can do their work without uncovering too many bugs in Haiku that interrupt or halt their progress.↫ Haiku activity report for May
I definitely hope that this positive read is correct, as it would be a shame for the project to run into declining activity and contributions just as it seems to be serving as a solid base for quite a wide variety of applications. I’ve definitely been seeing more and more people giving Haiku a try lately and coming away impressed, but of course, that’s just anecdotal and I have no idea if that means Haiku has reached a certain point of maturity.
One thing that definitely does indicate Haiku is a lot more stable and generally usable than most people think is the massive amount solid ports the platform can handle, from Firefox to LibreOffice, and everything in between. I think a lot of people would be surprised by just how far they can get with their day-to-day computing needs with Haiku, assuming their hardware can boot Haiku and is properly supported, of course.
My opinion on Haiku has not changed, but I’m a random idiot you shouldn’t be listening to. The cold and harsh truth is that old people like me who want their BeOS boomerware but in 2025, are a small minority who are impossible to please. The Haiku team’s focus on getting modern software ported to Haiku, instead or trying to convince people to code brand new native Haiku applications, is objectively the correct choice to ensure the viability of the platform going forward.
If Haiku wishes to fully outgrow its hobby status, looking towards the future is a far better approach than clinging to the past, and unsurprisingly, Haiku’s developers are more than smart enough to realise that.
Sure BeOS makes sense if its native “superpowers” are used.
I remember that back in the BeOS heydays I was able to do the timeshift on analogue TV (a very intensive task), using a cheap TV card on my i486 DX100 Olivetti Envision.
In window and linux I was finally able to timeshift the live TV in 2012 when the DVB-T digital TV finally arrived. I think that even in 2025 if Analogue TV was still a thing, using a TV card w/o internal HW acceleration would be hard, no matter the CPU used.
Just an example, but BeOS was capable of things unknown elsewhere.
Now in 2025 most of the current apps are just ports from other platforms which make them usually worse than the platform they come from, when they could be not only better, but hugely better.
I wish the EU would put a limit on the electrical power a CPU or a whole PC can consume, then maybe SW companies and developers would be back to squeeze every bit of computational power they can, just like they did in the good old days (with positive effects on planet health)
the solutor,
Without compression capturing a raw NTSC stream at 720×480 with both interlaced fields at 29.9fps and 16bpp is 21MB/s, easily within PCI specs but we also have to remember that the data has to traverse PCI multiple times from a capture device to a hard disk. And if you’re playing back at the same time, it adds up. Obviously the achilles heel for spinning disks isn’t bandwidth, but seek time. IIRC many cheap cards supported mjpeg, which didn’t perform intraframe compression, but still managed to lighten the load.
Yeah, I’ve always had a preference for native software that was designed to work nicely with host OS facilities. I also think developers did more optimization to squeeze every ounce of performance out of specific hardware combinations…they had to out of necessity. Today software foregoes most of this refinement and optimization because moores law has provided so much more headroom, despite more demanding resolutions. Of course things like raytracing will bog things down, but traditional rasterization is often not worth optimizing when the pipeline can deliver hundreds of frames per second regardless.
I agree with you that would be nice, but I honestly don’t see how this would work both in terms of how the law would attempt to quantify efficiency and how it could be enforced. Heck forget applications and consider the inefficiency of modern websites. Clearly devs can do better, but by and large software companies aren’t interested. The industry takes it for granted that hardware will get upgraded instead and even as someone who’s good at optimizing I’ve learned long ago that it is futile to fight this. I can’t see it happening, but I am curious how would you envision optimization efforts working?
I was somewhat disappointed that I didnt see their projects in GSoC 2025. That probably slowed down the OS development side somewhat.
I love Haiku and how efficient it is. The only showstopper, at the moment, for me to run it as a daily driver, is the lack (to my knowledge) of users or basic privilege separation.
Having my browser running with full system privileges is a big no no. Some kind of sandboxing would be good enough – better with the ability to set arbitrary ownership and access rights.
We still do not have sound sound over HDMI. Or that might be afaik problem and my externality problem.
That’s one of my only real issues with it, and OpenBSD shares the same audio issue. For both of my machines that run those OSes it’s not really a big deal as I have analog audio out on those and multiple analog inputs on my speakers, but for convenience’s sake it would be nice to have audio over HDMI.
My other big issue with using Haiku daily is lack of full GPU drivers. The vesafb and EFI framebuffer drivers are fine for getting a display at all, but all Firefox based browsers have visual artifacts and poor video playback that would be fixed with proper video drivers. I’m not faulting the Haiku team for this, video/GPU stuff is some of the most difficult to do from scratch (ask the Asahi devs about that!) but for me at least it’s an insurmountable obstacle to daily use.
I feel like once proper GPU drivers are written or ported, the HDMI audio issue can be more readily addressed.
The artifacts is sync MESA problems and not Haiku problems. And YES the video problems in general is lack to proper acceleration. I love the Haiku people, and i would probably donate an organ to a few of them. So yes i am i bit biased.
That makes sense, thanks! And yeah I’m biased too; I used the BeOS as my main OS for several years in the early 2000s until it wasn’t possible anymore. Back then I wished I could win the lottery for enough money to buy it from Palm and pay the old devs to come back and continue making it. I firmly believe in another universe that indeed happened and I’m happily chugging along with BeOS 25.0 on my Ryzen workstation. 😉