LibreOffice 25.8 removes support for Windows 7, 8, and 8.1

Are you still using Windows 7, 8, 8.1, or a 32 bit version of Windows, relying on LibreOffice for your sexy office tasks of writing TPS reports and calculating and tabulating juicy, plump numbers? Bad news: the next version of LibreOffice will remove support for these platforms. Buried deep in the release notes of the second beta for LibreOffice 25.8, it reads:

Support for Windows 7 and 8/8.1 was removed. Support for x86 (32-bit) Windows builds is deprecated. ↫ LibreOffice 25.8 beta 2 release notes

I honestly doubt many people actually still rely on LibreOffice on these platforms, and even if for some unfathomable reason you do, you are probably also okay with sticking with an older version of LibreOffice to keep your weird setup going a few years longer. You do you.