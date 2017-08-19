posted by Thom Holwerda on Sat 19th Aug 2017 15:11 UTC
On August 21st, a solar eclipse will sweep across the entire United States for the first time since 1918. Android is helping you experience this historic natural phenomenon so you can learn more about the eclipse and count down to the big day - when you’ll meet the next release of Android and all of its super (sweet) new powers, revealed via livestream from New York City at 2:40PM ET.
If a new operating system version is released, but nobody's able to use it, has it really been released?