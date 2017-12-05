posted by Thom Holwerda on Tue 5th Dec 2017 20:10 UTC
Reading headlines from the World Internet Conference in China, the casual reader might have come away a little confused. China was opening its doors to the global Internet, some media outlets optimistically declared, while others said Beijing was defending its system of censorship and state control.
And perhaps most confusing of all, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook stood up and celebrated China’s vision of an open Internet.
Hardly surprising. This may come as a shock, but with publicly traded companies, you're not the customer; you're the product.
Shareholders are their real customers.