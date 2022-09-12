iOS 16 released

iOS 16 brings the biggest update ever to the Lock Screen, the ability to edit and collaborate in Messages, new tools in Mail, and more ways to interact with photos and video with Live Text and Visual Look Up. iOS 16 is available today as a free software update.
Unlike in the Android world, every iOS user here on OSNews will most likely be able to install this latest update right away. I’m especially enamoured by the notifications popping in from the bottom instead of the top – this makes a lot more sense, and I hope Android picks it up as well.
I will take a pile of all sorts of devices at my home. To see if i can install and use iOS 16 on any of them.
Any Android user who cares about this kind of stuff owns a Google Pixel. And yet, Google’s market share as an OEM stands at a staggering… 0.6%: https://www.appbrain.com/stats/top-manufacturers
People. Don’t. Care. Even some nerds like me don’t care. I am not going to buy a Pixel just to see Google randomly move things around or change the colors. When the EU mandates security patches for existing phones, it will be time to put this crusade to rest.