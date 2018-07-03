Microsoft's Edge browser is the default browser in Windows 10. It's updated twice a year alongside new Windows 10 feature updates, but some people think that cadence of updating is too slow. Google Chrome and Firefox are updated very often with new features and changes, but Edge is stuck being updated alongside Windows 10.

Of course it should. A browser should be updated way more often than twice a year. Especially earlier in its existence, Edge had several annoying bugs that were probably fixed rather quickly, but then took months and months to actually reach me, at which point I had already moved back to Chrome. Edge is a lot less buggy these days, and I'm back to using it full time, but I still want it updated more often.