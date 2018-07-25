A lot of people seem to dislike the way Windows install updates, and Microsoft seems to be doing something about it. In current test builds, it's improving the update experience.

Have you ever had to stop what you were doing, or wait for your computer to boot up because the device updated at the wrong time? We heard you, and to alleviate this pain, if you have an update pending we've updated our reboot logic to use a new system that is more adaptive and proactive. We trained a predictive model that can accurately predict when the right time to restart the device is. Meaning, that we will not only check if you are currently using your device before we restart, but we will also try to predict if you had just left the device to grab a cup of coffee and return shortly after.

I've never had any issues with Windows updates - they just install automatically overnight, long after I went to sleep, and hours before I wake up and start using my PC again.