posted by Thom Holwerda on Fri 27th Jul 2018 09:53 UTC
Looking back at the past three years, React Native has proven to be extremely successful at Discord and helped drive our iOS user adoption from zero to millions!
More specifically, React Native has allowed us to reap the benefits of quickly leveraging reusable code across platforms, as well as develop a small and mighty team.
Meanwhile, we've learned to adapt to its inevitable pain points without sacrificing overall productivity.
We all complain a lot about these non-native, cross-platform frameworks, but it's only fair to also highlight the other side of the coin - in this case, the view from the developers of an incredibly popular application who need to easily support multiple platforms.