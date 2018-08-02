posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 2nd Aug 2018 22:48 UTC
The BASIC Engine is a very low-cost single-board home computer with advanced 2D color graphics and sound capabilities, roughly comparable to late-1980s or early-1990s computers and video game consoles. It can be built at home without special skills or tools and using readily available components for under 10 Euros in parts, or mass-produced for even less.
What a fascinating little device, and a great idea to boot - BASIC is a great programming language to use as first steps into programming.