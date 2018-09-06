posted by Thom Holwerda on Thu 6th Sep 2018 21:06 UTC
The largest U.S. telecom companies are slowing internet traffic to and from popular apps like YouTube and Netflix, according to new research from Northeastern University and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.
The researchers used a smartphone app called Wehe, downloaded by about 100,000 consumers, to monitor which mobile services are being throttled when and by whom, in what likely is the single largest running study of its kind.
The proponents of net neutrality told us we could take our business elsewhere to a carrier that doesn't throttle, so the free market will work itself out.
That was sarcasm.