Modifying Microsoft Flight Simulator 4 to run on three immersive monitors

How I modified DOSBox and the original Microsoft Flight Simulator 4 from 1989 to run on my immersive multi-display flight simulator set up.

If that simple one-sentence introduction doesn’t get you to read this article from June 2017, nothing will.

  1. 2019-01-23 8:10 am
    gilboa

    Amazing read. Reminds me of the good old days “patching” DOS games.

    – Gilboa

  2. 2019-01-23 1:36 pm
    Morgan

    I figured that the developer would have written the X Y Z and Heading Pitch Roll values to some kind of struct in a consistent location in memory. If I could work out the memory location of where the aircraft state is stored, I could intercept this with DOSBox, send UDP packets over the network to other DOSBox instances, and write to those same memory locations.

    I didn’t see that coming, and it sounds like a fun, unique approach. This was a great read, thanks Thom!

    • 2019-01-23 9:17 pm
      zima

      Though it seems that the later approach spearheaded by Matrox Parhelia, of treating 3 monitors as one with very wide resolution, is more straightforward. 😛

  3. 2019-01-23 5:44 pm
    Bill Shooter of Bul

    Worked on a networked game from the same era that worked in the same way. The struct was copied out of memory and broadcast over the network, where each recipient would just take the packets and over write their memory with the received data. It worked pretty fast and well. Would have been better if there were any error connection in the network stack or game…

  4. 2019-01-24 3:26 am
    ThomasFuhringer

    I wish MS would open source Flight Simulator. After all they abandoned it.

