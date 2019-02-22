Linus on why x86 won for servers

Responding to a forum post on upcoming ARM server offerings, Linus Torvalds makes a compelling case for why Linux and x86 completely overwhelmed commercial Unix and RISC:
Guys, do you really not understand why x86 took over the server market?
It wasn’t just all price. It was literally this “develop at home” issue. Thousands of small companies ended up having random small internal workloads where it was easy to just get a random whitebox PC and run some silly small thing on it yourself. Then as the workload expanded, it became a “real server”. And then once that thing expanded, suddenly it made a whole lot of sense to let somebody else manage the hardware and hosting, and the cloud took over.
It is actually not about “x86” per se.
The reasoning has nothing to do with the cpu architecture itself, but only with the “PC” being the most widespread and affordable option.
If IBM would have chosen 68k as CPU back in 1982 the title here would say accordingly.
Yeah, but that was not the main point.
Main point is that ARM distributors just have boards that are “good enough for tinkering, not enough horsepower to dev and deploy software on cloud”, or “development boards that are expensive, and not really good for daily cloud usage”, or “servers that are more expensive than x86”. As soon as a decent Laptop(not Chromebooks with shitty with eMMC and low power consumption processor) comes with ARM and the possibility to install a Linux distribution on it, this scenario could change.
Other point(my opinion) is that ARM is too much heterogeneous, and even when using that utopic development laptop you will have to do some cross-compilation or compilation tweaking depending on the language being used, while using Intel you can use a “amd64” distribution that will run good enough for cloud development purposes. No matter if an old Core 2 Duo, AMD Ryzen or Xeon, the packages will be generic among them.
x86 had “competition” from AMD that offered and alternative “upgrade” path to Intel (remember, AMD chips were better -running at 40 MHz when Intel was at 33 MHz, when IPC weren’t a thing-) while Motorola did really, reallyyyy slow improvements and offered little alternatives (Thomson or Hitachi had a license for the 68k). Hence the “backward compatibility” was more real on the x86 path, offering you yearly improvements in both terms of “horsepower” than power consumption (if that mattered in the 90s) when it was a real issue on 68k (some instructions were not executed the same way from a 68000 to a 68060 -like movep- not even talking about the FPU issue).
So, while the x86 ISA definitively had its quirks, it indeed provided a true “backward compatibility” that ensured running an old binary -provided you ensured the software framework compatibility- would work, no matter what, from a 486 (let’s take that as a true reference) to the latest Ryzen. Of course, extended ISA not taken into account (MMX, SSExyz, …). If at the very least some other CPU manufacturer offered such a “backward compatibility” with more “open to license” ISA, maybe they would have had a bit of a chance. But in facts, even ARM have troubles (ARM 7/9/11, Cortex A/R/M divergences) and not even speaking about PowerPC with no “low cost” alternative.
yeah but IBM didn’t. So the article can be boiled down to “x86 won because PCs won, and they ran x86”
exactly – so it is not about the architecture, the ISA, RISC vs. CISC or whatever…
I also agree, x86 didn’t have a technical advantage, it mostly came down to our winner takes all markets where having an early monopoly and using strong network effects and cash flow can be enough to stay ahead of competitors for decades regardless of merit. I don’t necessarily like the moral of this story, but this is often the way business works.
I’ve several ARM boards, however they cannot run a “real” desktop. Yes Raspberry PI had progressed over time, however even at 3B+ iteration, it is a “toy” desktop, not something that can replace my main one. (This is true even if I were to use a remote desktop, and just use RPi for the terminal emulation. I cannot do 4K monitors).
Others like ODrioid offers slightly better alternatives, but still falls short.
I can easily get a much more powerful motherboard at ARM “dev kit” prices.
For example, the nvidia dev kit costs $400+:
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813190006
Where as a Celeron ITX board, with everything except RAM costs $72:
https://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16813157728
Yes, the nvidia one has “CUDA” cores for high performance computing, however other dev kits with ARM Linux functionality are at similar prices.
It is much more pronounces with servers. I can buy a used SurperMicro quad core server at that price:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/Supermicro-X10SAE-2U-Server-8-Bay-3-5-E3-1270V3-4Core-16GB-1TB-SC825TQ-563LPB/113449675487
An ARM server is only offered as a NAS device, which would require hacking to get a generic distribution, and would not have even half the specs as the Intel one:
https://www.ebay.com/itm/NETGEAR-ReadyNAS-RN214-4-Bay-Diskless-NAS-Server-w-ARM-Cortex-A15-2GB-RAM
(Intel or AMD can be used interchangeably here).