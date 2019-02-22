You give apps sensitive personal information; then they tell Facebook

Millions of smartphone users confess their most intimate secrets to apps, including when they want to work on their belly fat or the price of the house they checked out last weekend. Other apps know users’ body weight, blood pressure, menstrual cycles or pregnancy status.
Unbeknown to most people, in many cases that data is being shared with someone else: Facebook.
The social-media giant collects intensely personal information from many popular smartphone apps just seconds after users enter it, even if the user has no connection to Facebook, according to testing done by The Wall Street Journal. The apps often send the data without any prominent or specific disclosure, the testing showed.
At this point, none of this should surprise anyone anymore. Still, this particular case involves applications without any Facebook logins or similar mechanisms, giving users zero indiciation that their data is being shared with Facebook. These developers are using Facebook analytics code inside their applications, which in turn collect and send the sensitive information to Facebook.
Other than retreat to a deserted island – what can we even do?
Unfortunately I don’t have a WSJ account to read the full article. From the summary this sounds like behaviour that’s in direct contravention of the GDPR. This is much more than a legal issue, but the GDPR at least provides a clear-cut baseline for acceptable privacy levels, which these apps don’t seem to be fulfilling.
I have some sympathy for app creators, who feel their work can’t be competitive unless they stuff in analytics, sharing, advertising, etc. Hopefully this will change as it becomes increasingly socially unacceptable to do this.
As a side-note, hidden in the WSJ’s privacy policy it says they use Adobe, Google, Nielsen, comScore and Parse.ly analytics and their products send data to Facebook, Google, LinkedIn and Twitter. They also send data to Vidora. Is that any better?
A more detailed summary of the story’s also up on Engadget in case you don’t want to register with the WSJ: https://www.engadget.com/2019/02/22/facebook-data-sharing-body-weight-period/