System76 Thelio: a review

Late last year, Linux OEM System76 unveiled the Thelio, its custom Linux-focused workstation. The computer is now shipping to consumers, meaning the first reviews are starting to roll in. Leonora Tindall wrote up her experience with System76’s latest workstation, concluding:
System76’s new “open hardware” desktop, is a small, beautiful, and powerful desktop computer that hits every high point anyone could have expected, faltering only in the inherent limitations of its small size. It’s pretty, it’s tiny, it’s fast, it’s well cooled, and the software support is top-tier. Despite being somewhat noisy and lacking front I/O, it’s certainly a good machine for any Linux user who can swallow the 18% – 22% upcharge for assembly and custom engineering.
It must be difficult to sell highly customisable Linux workstations like these, since virtually anyone using Linux is most likely more than capable and willing to build their own computer. Still, I commend the effort, and it can serve as a halo product for System76’s Linux laptops, which probably cover a wider net of possible consumers.
“It must be difficult to sell highly customisable Linux workstations like these, since virtually anyone using Linux is most likely more than capable and willing to build their own computer.”
Agreed, I am not sure the point of this product. It’s expensive and has no front I/O (WTF?). What we need is more options for Linux laptops.
MJ,
I agree it can be a conundrum for buyers when linux computers are more expensive despite lower costs of the OS. Low scales of economy does that.
Regardless, it should be said that system76 also sells linux laptops:
https://system76.com/laptops
It isn’t a competitive market, but it is getting better, albeit slowly. The market for used linux computers the situation is worse though, most will end up having to buy a windows computer and getting linux to run on it themselves, which can be too challenging for some.