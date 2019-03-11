WhatsApp temporarily bans accounts using third-party clients

From a support article by WhatsApp, one of the – if not the – most popular messaging app in the world:
If you received an in-app message stating your account is “Temporarily banned” this means that you’re likely using an unsupported version of WhatsApp instead of the official WhatsApp app. If this is the case, you must download the official app to continue using WhatsApp.
Unsupported apps, such as WhatsApp Plus and GB WhatsApp, are altered versions of WhatsApp. These unofficial apps are developed by third parties and violate our Terms of Service. WhatsApp doesn’t support these third-party apps because we can’t validate their security practices.
With how important messaging platforms like WhatsApp are in many countries – including my own – they’ve basically become an intrinsic part of the fabric of society, and as such, I really feel like we need to do something about the kind of behaviour as highlighted in this support article. Do we really want to leave a core aspect of our communications up to Facebook, of all companies?
I’m not sure what we can do about this, exactly. Suggesting alternatives like Signal is pointless, since that’s like suggesting all your friends and family learn a specific language just to communicate with you. Government intervention should definitely be an option, but I have no idea in what shape or form. Whatever happens, though, I see little difference between concerns about Huawei’s networking equipment and Facebook’s WhatsApp.
If you’re concerned about one, you should be just as concerned about the other.
This is kind of our fault
We let companies merge the protocol and the client
We let things like XMPP and IRC and even OpenDocument fail, and are letting things like SMTP and even HTTP die.
We’re the ones who use this stuff, who promote this stuff…
The1stImmortal,
The general public is oblivious to the merits of underlying standards. While many of us in tech are knowledgeable and some of us deploy federated protocols whenever we can, we are insignificant next to the masses of users who only have a vague idea about the importance of privacy and security but no clue as to how to accomplish it in practice. If only they understood more about the technology and how to get away from the massive corporate data silos accumulating data for billions of users, then they might make better choices. But as it stands, everything is a black box to them and they have no way of knowing how/why one service better aligns with their interests than any other – all of the major corporations have a financial incentive to turn our data into advertising dollars and most have taken advantage of their user’s collective ignorance to do just that.
I think the corporate data silos have won and are here to stay. Those of us who protest the corporate data silos largely do so in vain because more secure networks don’t have the users needed to make them useful.
Truth. I used to tell all my friends to install Signal but trying to convince someone it is different than the texting app that comes with their phone has become too tiresome.
Lately I find myself thinking about the book Snow Crash. It seems like we’re on the path to corporate statehood, where every place we inhabit will be for the profit of one company or another.