Browsers are weird right now

I love this quick to-the-point summary of most of the popular browsers out there right now. I’m a Firefox user, of course, since it’s the best choice between Chrome (I’d rather choose death), Safari (not cross-platform so utterly pointless), the various Chrome skins, and Firefox (the one independent browser). Still, I’m continuously worried about Firefox’ future – specifically on platforms other than Windows or macOS – and strongly believe we need more true alternatives for a healthier browser ecosystem.