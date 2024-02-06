 Home > Internet > Browsers are weird right now

Browsers are weird right now

Internet 2 Comments

I love this quick to-the-point summary of most of the popular browsers out there right now. I’m a Firefox user, of course, since it’s the best choice between Chrome (I’d rather choose death), Safari (not cross-platform so utterly pointless), the various Chrome skins, and Firefox (the one independent browser). Still, I’m continuously worried about Firefox’ future – specifically on platforms other than Windows or macOS – and strongly believe we need more true alternatives for a healthier browser ecosystem.

About The Author

Thom Holwerda

Follow me on Mastodon @[email protected]

2 Comments

  1. 2024-02-07 2:52 am
    shantanu

    I see the author’s “Mozilla Firebird”, and raise “Mozilla Phoenix”!

  2. 2024-02-07 4:56 am
    j0scher

    >Brave is run by a homophobic, anti-vax crypto clown. I won’t dignify it here with a link.

    Stopped reading right there.

Leave a Reply