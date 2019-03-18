Is computer code a foreign language?

Maryland’s legislature is considering a bill to allow computer coding courses to fulfill the foreign language graduation requirement for high school. A similar bill passed the Florida State Senate in 2017 (but was ultimately rejected by the full Legislature), and a federal version proposed by Senators Bill Cassidy, Republican of Louisiana, and Maria Cantwell, Democrat of Washington, is being considered in Congress.
The animating idea behind these bills is that computer coding has become a valuable skill. This is certainly true. But the proposal that foreign language learning can be replaced by computer coding knowledge is misguided: It stems from a widely held but mistaken belief that science and technology education should take precedence over subjects like English, history and foreign languages.
This is silly. Programming is certainly not a replacement for foreign language skills. That being said, it’s somewhat defensible considering this is an American story, and since they speak English as their first or second language anyway, they can get by in the world pretty well as it is.
I’m in the US and I had to take four years of French in high school. The only thing I ever used it for was ordering in a restaurant. Latin would have been much more useful but it was not offered.
For the average American these languages are pointless. Plus thirty percent of the population can already speak both English and Spanish.
jonsmirl,
Just because you don’t use it doesn’t mean learning it was pointless. Hell, I did a short course on Esperanto once, and it made me see programming languages (and English) in a whole new light.
Those four years would have been much better spent learning how to program computers.
jonsmirl,
The worst computer programmers are the ones who only learn computer programming and nothing outside of their comfort zone.
kwan_e,
I would think the worst computer programmers are the ones who don’t learn computer programming, haha. Am I right?
Regarding article, I don’t have an issue with schools promoting spoken languages or programming languages, but conflating these seems silly to me as they don’t really overlap in use. Why not just promote them separately without pretending that one replaces the other?
I think a lot of the material in our 16 years of typical education could be made redundant in that we never end up using it, I guess there’s a debate to be had around whether learning foreign languages should be considered obsolete now that english is the greatest common divisor across most of the world. To me, it’s more than just languages, it’s also about bridging cultures. Doing away with language studies will likely render US students less knowledgeable (and maybe even less tolerant) of others than we already are.
Perhaps there is a better way to approach education. We could focus on deeper specialization, but one problem is that as more education and jobs are technology oriented (computers/medicine), the faster one’s education becomes obsolete. So why not rearrange work/education such that we start working a few years sooner but intertwine it with ongoing education throughout our careers (ie a month every year). It might be more valuable and relevant than trying to front load our educations as we currently do.
The knee-jerk reaction from employers would probably be to complain about candidates having less education, but I actually think educations could be far better integrated with the job requirements this way. And many companies could benefit from having employees continue their education because realistically a lot of skills and knowledge do become stale when we work full time. Formal education could continue throughout one’s career.
Anyways, just some thoughts!
I think for the average American knowing one or more foreign languages is a very good thing. It helps having a better understanding of ones own language en country in relation to others, and improves the perception of foreigners.
I do think Spanish would be much more useful to an American than French. (It’s also closer related to Latin than French.) I think the average public perception of Latin Americans in the US would improve a lot if every US citizen would learn Spanish. The problem with foreigners learning English after migrating to the US is that their lack of skills in the language reduces their perceived intelligence, while if you’d speak to them in their native language you’d realise you’re speaking to intelligent and expressive people just like anyone else.
I have been on both sides of the fence myself. I’ve lived in Brasil for five years, learned to speak fluent Portuguese, (I already spoke Dutch and English natively) and when I came back in the Netherlands with my Brazilian wife and son it helped me see past the lack of language skills in immigrants and imagine how they’d speak in their native tongue.
As for the idea to treat computer code as a foreign language: it’s ridiculous. Programming languages are not “languages”, they are syntaxes to describe logic and algorithms. Knowing a programming language doesn’t mean you actually know how to program. So if someone were just to learn the syntax of a programming language it would be a waste of time because he wouldn’t be learning the most important part of programming: actually learning to write the logic, algorithms properly and architect them into a well-written application.
Furthermore, even though learning how to develop software can theoretically be done by anyone, it’s not for everyone in the same sense drawing can be learned by anyone but is not for everyone. You really need to like and want it to become proficient with it to a level to actually be able to use it. A lot of people don’t realise that programming is a creative skill. It can’t be used as a replacement for learning a foreign language.
Learning a (real) language, on the other hand, is something everyone has already done at least once in their life, and is not a creative skill but rather one of learning and repetition: a much more suitable requirement for education, and one of much more social value than programming.
For the record: I don’t want to de-incentivise teaching people to learn to program at school, however I think programming, like drawing and other creative skills, is more appropriately taught at lower or middle school rather than High School.
Alfman,
I personally think education needs to be integrated more. Why is history taught separately, when understanding history puts a lot of the “technical” subjects into context? For example, I think most people these days don’t appreciate maths and science because they don’t understand what it took to get here. Maths and science are more interesting, and thus easier to learn, if it means something more than just plugging numbers into formulas.
In the internet connected world, why not teach computer programming and foreign languages together. Collaborate with student programmers in another country using a different language. Programmers from non-English countries speak/write English as a given.