Nvidia announces $99 AI computer for developers, makers, and researchers

In recent years, advances in AI have produced algorithms for everything from image recognition to instantaneous translation. But when it comes to applying these advances in the real world, we’re only just getting started. A new product from Nvidia announced today at GTC — a $99 AI computer called the Jetson Nano — should help speed that process.
The Nano is the latest in Nvidia’s line of Jetson embedded computing boards, used to provide the brains for robots and other AI-powered devices. Plug one of these into your latest creation, and it’ll be able to handle tasks like object recognition and autonomous navigation without relying on cloud processing power.
Fascinating little device that could be a great boon for the maker community.
I don’t know how well this product actually delivers in practice, however if it works as advertised the cuda/opencl support could be a huge perk over other ARM SBC that run linux yet lack GPU acceleration. Most ARM SBCs technically do have GPU acceleration, yet the proprietary hardware & drivers are limited to specific android builds, which sucks for those of us who run standard linux.
I’ll be honest, I’m skeptical about the claims of “open” in this article. I have a strong suspicion that neither the hardware nor drivers are actually as open the article would have us think. NVidia’s SBC could be just as proprietary (and therefor problematic for homebrew/mainline linux) as other ARM SBCs on the market. “Open source” probably only applies to the samples, which remain dependent upon nvidia’s proprietary drivers.
I hope I’m wrong though, I’m so tired of getting stuck with proprietary code dependencies. This could be my goto hardware if everything is genuinely open source!
Alfman,
The GPU is NViDIA’s, so it’s defintely never going to be open. I have yet to find an ARM board that is even well documented enough to write my own bootloader.