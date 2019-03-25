Apple releases iOS 12.2, macOS 10.14.4

Apple has released iOS 12.2 and macOS 10.14.4. Both are minor releases, but at least macOS 10.14.4 has some nifty changes for Safari:

macOS Mojave 10.14.4 includes support for Safari AutoFill using Touch ID and it offers automatic dark mode themes in Safari. If you have Dark Mode enabled in Mojave, when you visit a website that has an option for a dark theme after installing the update, it will be activated automatically.

Every one of you using iOS devices or PCs running macOS know exactly where to get the updates.