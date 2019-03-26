The Apple Card is Apple’s thinnest and lightest status symbol ever

Vlad Savov, always ready with the eloquent takes:
Or, maybe, you only give off the appearance of wealth. This being a credit card, the Apple Card is also a symbol for the United States’ addiction to debt, both at the national and personal level. Acquiring and using one may sink you deeper into debt, and any bank that issues a credit card relies on its users’ financial tardiness or illiteracy to generate exploitative interest on unpaid balances. There’s something fundamentally un-Apple-like about trying to profit from people’s weaknesses.
Apple is conspiring with Goldman-Sachs to earn money by preying on the weak and indebted. I don’t like using this line, but there’s no chance in hell that Steve Jobs would’ve signed off on an Apple credit card, especially not one with such predatory interest rates.
And the lock-in is already underway:
Effective immediately, Apple Pay Cash in iOS 12.2 and watchOS 5.2 will not allow sending person to person funded by credit cards other than the Apple Card.
Time is cyclical.
Steve Jobs, what? Steve Jobs was a mean and horrible person. I’ve gotten this from many angles. One time when he came to the Pasadena Apple Store and I happened to be there (worked very near). I asked a person who worked there if he was there. The person looked at me and said, “yeah, and he hasn’t talked to any of us.” He’d been there for quite awhile. Stevie was surrounded by big looking guys in suits. I was about 10 feet away from him at one point reading a book and I decided to break the bubble. I said loudly when he looked in my direction, “hi!” He stared at me with as a disgusted look as possible and slowly shook his head. I just kept staring at him. Another time I was at a very large talk at the University of Washington by a person who left Pixar and happened to go to Microsoft Research at the time. Someone asked him about working with Steve Jobs. He said, and I almost directly quote, “Steve Jobs nearly ruined my life. He nearly ruined my marriage, nearly ruined my job…” and it went on an on, in front of 400 people, no holds barred. Steve Jobs was a horrible person. If he had had the idea of this card? Lord Steve would have said, “I want a higher percentage. I want an insanely great percentage.” Just because some people are religious about Apple doesn’t make their heavenly leader a great person.