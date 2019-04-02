Serenity: a new UNIX-like operating system

I always wondered what it would be like to write my own operating system, but I never took it seriously. Until now.
I’ve grown tired of cutesy and condescending software that doesn’t take itself or the user seriously. This is my effort to bring back the feeling of computing I once knew.
Roughly speaking, the goal here is a marriage between the aesthetic of late-1990s productivity software and the power-user accessibility of late-2000s *nix. This is a system by me, for me, based on the things I like.
Seriously impressive work, as you can see in the demo video of the current state of the operating system.
I’ve never heard of “condescending” software before. I’ve also never had the thought that my software “wasn’t taking me seriously.” In fact, I’ve never personified my computer at all. Well, maybe in one way, as my enemy when it doesn’t work.
I’m sure he meant that to be directed at the developers of such software. That said…
I think the project is interesting, but his reasons for writing it are not consistent with why someone would take on a project like this. While that can be said about a lot of the “user-friendly” and also some “power-user” oriented projects out there, it’s not an honest survey of what is actually out there. Yes, some projects make things stupidly simply, to the point where some functionality is lost (think Budgie desktop). And yes, other projects make things stupidly complex, requiring the user to know implementation details just to configure the software (think dwm and awesome window managers). But those are only the extremes. There are plenty of decent software between.
Additionally, I think the author is guilty of what he is saying about other projects. If his only complaint is user interaction, then why did he write yet another POSIX kernel, C library and math library? There are plenty of reasonable options out there: bionic, dietlibc, musl libc, glibc and even the BSD libc. Is the author honestly saying that none of those are reasonable implementations of the C standard? Then you look at his GUI… his scrollbar implementation does not even adjust based on the length of the document. This is a problem that NeXT solved back in 1985! Is he honestly arguing that the old design is more functional?
Anyway, so many things wrong with the author’s prose that it takes away from his accomplishment: a kernel, libc, supporting libraries and GUI written by a single person. He would be getting a lot more love from me had he just said he did it because he could, and I think that would be true of you, too.
teco.sb,
Looking at his commit history, I’m not so certain he wrote all those things himself. Certainly, a few of his headers is a straight up copy: https://github.com/awesomekling/serenity/blob/master/Kernel/ext2_fs.h https://github.com/awesomekling/serenity/blob/master/Kernel/elf.h
All the more amusing/redflag is that he’s deciding whether he wants to go with a 2 clause BSD licence, when he is straight up lifting GPL’d source from elsewhere.
There’s a big mix of newer C++ stuff and low level C-style stuff, which leads me to believe a lot of the lower level stuff is copied from elsewhere and he’s put a C++ interface over bits of it.