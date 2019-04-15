Google comes under fire for sabotaging other browsers once again

It’s no secret that Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser, and while a lot of that might be owed to its quality, some believe that Google intentionally sabotaged competing browsers in order to grow in popularity. A former Mozilla executive has lashed out at the Mountain View company for repeatedly and continuously finding less-than-desirable ways to promote its own browser.
Jonathan Nightingale posted a series of tweets over the weekend, detailing some of the events that took place between Google and Mozilla over the years. Nightingale starts by pointing out that Google typically played nice with Mozilla before Chrome was a thing, but things turned sour once Google’s browser launched. While the company kept trying to convince Mozilla that both organizations were on the same side, things would often break in Firefox for no real reason.
This is really not that surprising. The only reason Google plays nice with Mozilla is the same reason Microsoft invested in Apple in the late ’90s and kept its products available on Mac OS despite the fact the Mac was basically dead: they need an antitrust lightning rod.
It’s not a surprise, because it’s the same people. Many of the execs and managers that left Ballmer-soft have landed at Google, and brought the same tactics with them.
“Google Play Services and Google Mobile Services in Android” is the Windows OEM license of the 21st century, and it’s being pushed using the same dirty tactics, with the same bulk prepurchase clauses, and the same “you are not allowed to sell a competing product” license terms.
This is why international, royalty-free, patent-unencumbered, backwards/forwards compatible, real standards are a necessary thing. You simply cannot trust de-facto standards with a reference implementation owned by only one entity.
W3C only publishes recommendations, and WHATWG is a moving target. Leaving Chromium the biggest, and therefore the de-facto controller of web browser standards.
Controlled opposition.
However, that doesn’t excuse Mozilla going off the rails in its own ways (as the article even points out).