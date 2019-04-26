Google is eating our email

So why am I writing all of this? Unfortunately, email is starting to become synonymous with Google’s mail, and Google’s machines have decided that mail from my server is simply not worth receiving. Being a good administrator and a well-behaved player on the network is no longer enough.
This is already a big philosphical problem now, and it will only get worse as large tech companies try to wrestle ever more control over the web away from users. And because this sort of stuff is so low-level and technical, it’s not going to grab headlines or stirr the masses.
I’m sympathetic, as a former email server admin. But I’m also not sympathetic, because I used to be an email server admin. It sucks running your own server. Spam is virtually impossible to filter out. Users were increasingly upset that spam was getting through, their email was being bounced by someone else because that random email server was terrible.
Gmail isn’t email, but email is best done by a medium to large provider that can specialize in it. Maybe some one will come up with a better protocol thats less possible to abuse, but until then there are a ton of other non google providers of email.
I mean its not like Slack/ facebook message/whatsapp/ instagram/snapchat/twitter where there is only one possible provider.
But yeah, you should not be running your own email server. Thats silly these days.
Bill Shooter of Bul,
I respect your own choices, but IMHO what you are saying goes too far. What is your reasoning that little guys should hand control over their infrastructure to the big guys? There’s both a lot of pros and cons that go into outsourcing everything, but let’s be clear it’s not all pros. In many cases the small businesses I work for do not want to hand functions over to google, amazon, etc since they already have way too much power over local businesses. This is actually a common gripe among my clients. While my professional work may bias my opinion on the subject, I think it’s foolish to leave everything to the big corporations. I think in the future we’ll come to see that letting a few giant corporations control the world was not such a wise thing to do. The success of corporate giants, with their billions/trillions, often comes at the expense of local companies and jobs.
I’m running my own email server. One VM instance (enterprise linux) filters out spam, not always perfect but good enough for me, and another instance takes care of storage and IMAP. Setting up DMARC and friends takes some time, but there are plenty of tutorials on the webs.
Also I keep an aye on the mailops mailing list and in general I get the impression that the big players really try to find a balance between spam control and interoperability. It just isn’t easy.
As some of the comments also mention on his site: you really must set up DMARC.
In return, you get all the nice stuff… piping mail aliases to scripts, nearly unlimited storage, the ability to do easy data analysis on your own mail, and the fun of having your own toys.
I also run my own mailserver and whilst there’s more hoops now than there were 10 years ago it’s still rewarding.
Make sure you have rdns, SPF, DMARC, dkim and now mta-sts, spam assassin/rspamd and you should be ok.
I don’t think Google or Hotmail/Outlook are trying to break other people’s mail servers, it’s just that they don’t think of them at all when they try to block spam at the scale they operate.
Google is feeling like the Microsoft of the 90s. They have and exert way too much control over the internet and it’s standards now.