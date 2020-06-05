States are leaning toward a push to break up Google’s ad tech business

The state attorneys general investigating Google for potential antitrust violations are leaning toward pushing for a breakup of its ad technology business as part of an expected suit, people familiar with the situation told CNBC.
Fifty attorneys general have been probing Google’s business practices for months, alongside a similar probe being led by the U.S. Department of Justice. Both the states and the DOJ are looking to file a suit against the internet giant as soon as within the next few months, the people told CNBC.
Any corporate break up always depends on the details, but there’s no denying the large technology companies like Apple, Google, Amazon, and others have amassed such immense amounts of wealth and influence that they should definitely be either leashed, or broken up entirely – something the US in particular has a lot of experience with.
Thom Holwerda,
Google absolutely have too much power and control. The end game is when all small & medium companies collapse and consolidate and we’re left with only gigantic multinationals holding all the money, resources, and control. In many ways I think it’s futile to stop this eventuality since they’re already holding nearly all the cards.
I have absolutely no idea what you are talking about…was this meant sarcastically? With few exceptions, the US has done very little to tackle the widespread consolidation of corporate power.