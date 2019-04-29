The Amiga before the Amiga: the Amiga Development System

Prior to that epic event, however, there was another Amiga – a lesser-known member of the family most have never even heard of. Back in 1984/1985 Commodore created a few hundred “Development Edition” machines called the Amiga Development System. Sometimes, due to a very unique early design, they are also sometimes referred to as “Velvet” which was a name for a particular motherboard layout some had.

Commodore sent these computers to companies around the world in the hopes they would decide to support the new platform in the form of creating software and tools.

Thus, the Development System is a very unique machine most of which have been lost to the sands of time. Prior to this writing it was believed that only 5 Development Systems remained around the world.

Assuming that’s true, there are now six.