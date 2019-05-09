All Chromebooks will also be Linux laptops going forward

At Google I/O, Google quietly announced that “all [Chromebook] devices launched this year will be Linux-ready right out of the box.” A ZDNet article has more details.

Earlier, you could run Debian, Ubuntu and Kali Linux on Chrome OS using the open-source Crouton program in a chroot container. Or, you could run Gallium OS, a third-party, Xubuntu Chromebook-specific Linux variant. But it wasn’t easy.