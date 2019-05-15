It’s time to pay attention to Intel’s Clear Linux OS project

Intel’s Clear Linux Project has been on my radar for months, mainly because of its sheer dominance over traditional Linux distributions — and often Windows — when it comes to performance. From time to time I check in on the latest Phoronix benchmarks and think to myself “I really need to install that.” Up until recently though, the installer for Clear Linux was anything but intuitive for the average user. It also looked considerably dated. Version 2.0 gives the installer a complete overhaul.
Aside from the fact it runs Gnome – which is not something I’d want to use – the main issue I have with this project is that it’s from Intel. The processor giant has had many Linux projects in the past, but it often just abandons them or doesn’t really know what to do with them.
I completely agree.
From what I’ve seen, Intel finally has a winner with this project. It is under constant development and has improved steadily over the years. I won’t run it as a production OS (I prefer Void Linux these days for its simplicity) but I’ve played around with it whenever I got a new Intel based machine just to see where it’s at. It’s pretty damn fast but it’s not quite ready for use as a daily workstation or production server.
I see it is somewhat faster, but when talking a desktop OS, I am more interested more about apps: are there available the apps I do want to use? Are they up to date, following the upstream? What about the odd app I may want to use once in a while, I may find it packaged for the distro?
For the time being, if the only desktop available is GNOME, it means I won’t even bother to try a live image of it.
From a security point: the lack of SELinux in Clear Linux troubles me. I like SELinux in my world-facing servers. There is no good reason to *not* have it.
For desktops, Gnome is for me a no-go. (Typing this from Arch Linux, using XFCE.) And especially for rolling release desktop-oriented usage, Arch is doing great, with lots of packages (AUR).
Call me again if it has all the packages of EPEL and SELinux included, then I’ll consider Clear Linux.
I have to admit that their handling of /etc is very attractive to me.