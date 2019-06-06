Apple unveils new Mac Pro

The all-new Mac Pro is an absolute powerhouse with up to 28-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 1.5TB of ECC RAM, up to 4TB of SSD storage, up to AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo graphics with 64GB of HBM2 memory, and eight PCIe expansion slots for maximum performance, expansion, and configurability.
The new design includes a stainless steel frame with smooth handles and an aluminum housing that lifts off for 360-degree access to the entire system. The housing also features a unique lattice pattern, which has already been referred to as a cheese grater, to maximize airflow and quiet operation.
I love this machine. Not because I need it, will buy it, or even understand the kind of professional workflows people use these for – but because I’ve always had a soft spot for high-performance, no-compromises professional workstations. Whether it be the Sun or SGI UNIX workstations of the ’90s, the PowerMac and Mac Pro machines of the early 2000s, or the less flashy but still just as stunning powerhouses HP, for instance, makes with their Z line of workstations, such as the Z8.
This new Mac Pro fits that professional workstation bill more than probably any PowerMac or Mac Pro before it, and I love it for it. While not nearly as insane or crazy, it reminds me of SGI’s most powerful MIPS workstation, the crazy SGI Tezro, which had a list price of tens of thousands of dollars. In that light, I’m not even remotely surprised that this is an expensive machine – anybody who has spent even a modicum of time in the world of professional workstations knows how expensive these machines are, and why.
In short, if you are appalled by the price, this machine is not for you.
Apple also unveiled a new professional display, and while the specifications look impressive, the stand that’s sold separately for 999 dollars has already become a meme. I’ll leave the display talk to those of us who know more about the kinds of demands professionals place upon displays.
I have to disagree about the price meaning I wouldn’t have a use case for a workstation. I can build a 32 core threadripper with double the ram, crossfire’d vega 64 gpus, a 1tb samsung 970 pro m2. nvme drive and a intel optane 960GB pcie drive.
The apple price is insane. 4000 dollars might make sense but with only 8 cores and 256 gb of disk space, it’s not much better than a consumer ryzen system for most people. If you have the money to build a spec’d out system it’s great but the base model is insulting both in price and specs.
I own an hp workstation and my wife has an older mac pro. We use workstations and this is not reasonable.
For 6 grand they could have done a water loop.
Thom, you probably said the exact same thing about the current Mac Pro and the cost. This also seems like a dead on arrival product. The only use case where it would still be relevant is 5K video editing, and the lack of user upgradable GPUs has caused everyone else to move on. 3D? More likely to see threadripper + Nvidia + SLI right now. Managers that blindly sign purchase orders just because Apple is in the name are rare now. Any use case that requires some aspect of this Mac will abandon the aspects they don’t need (like 3 thunderbolt connections or 6 channel memory) for a big discount.
laffer1,
+1
I have to agree, there are plenty of users who fit the “workstation” profile including myself that would find such prices to be unaffordable. It’s nice that apple is raising specs after many years of being so far behind, but these are entering the domain of enterprise specs and prices rather than that of typical consumer workstations. I think many mac users who were looking forward to a macpro update are going to find that this new gear isn’t really affordable or justifiable. IMHO that’s going to leave a sizable gap for which the imacpro is totally insufficient and the 2019 macpro is just too much. Apple users who need something better than the imacpro, may end up being priced out of the apple club. It’s no wonder people are tempted by hackintosh.