Fixing a small calc.exe bug

Saw a Windows Calculator bug on reddit. Since calc.exe was open-sourced I thought I’d try to find the bug and fix it. Cloned the code, recreated the bug, and found a minimal fix.

Exactly what it says on the tin.

One Response

  1. 2019-06-20 5:13 am
    evert

    Great work but personally I hate the Metro interface. Although I use Arch / XFCE most of the time, I’ve one machine which I provided with the Old calculator:
    https://winaero.com/blog/get-calculator-from-windows-8-and-windows-7-in-windows-10/

