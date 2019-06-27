Reinventing Firefox for Android: a preview

At Firefox, we’re passionate about providing solutions for people who care about safety, privacy and independence. For several months, we’ve been working on a new strategy for our Android products to serve you even better. Today we’re very happy to announce a pilot of our new browser for Android devices that is available to early adopters for testing as of now. We’ll have a feature-rich, polished version of this flagship application available for this fall.
This version does not yet support extensions, making it a bit useless for me at this stage. I hope they address that soon.