Windows NT services are assigned a SID based on an SHA-1 hash, but what about the risk of collision?

Windows NT services are assigned an identity (SID) based on an SHA-1 hash. We also know that SHA-1 is deprecated due to research showing that it is vulnerable to collision attacks from well-funded opponents. What does this mean for Windows NT services?
Some Raymond Chen to kick off the week.
What is more interesting to me than the odds of a successful attack, are how difficult would it be to change the hash algorithm to a better one, less vulnerable to attack?
I mean its Raymen freaking Chen, so I have a high degree of respect for his acumen and judgment. And this is windows, so not the simple small things I typically work on. However, this is one of my pet peeves with devs and security. A weak hash or cyrpto algo is pointed out in a design or product, and immediately the dev goes int CYA mode and tries proving their system is safe. Maybe it is, but I’m not accepting the proof of the guy who wrote it and has an emotional and egotistical attachment to it. How long would it take to just do it the right way? Oh ok, five minutes? Why not just change it now and the argument is over?